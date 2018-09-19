Ministry of Justice participates in International Conference for Court Excellence in Brazil

The ministry’s delegation in the conference was led by Judge Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, President of Fujairah Federal Primary Court and Director of the Strategy and Future Administration, the delegation included Judge Hossam Hassan Al Yamahi, and Head of Prosecution, Ahmed Mohammed Al Mulla.

During the conference, the ministry presented a working paper on the remote communication laws in civil and criminal cases and their impact on the strategic initiatives of the ministry. It also presented the legislations issued in the country to regulate remote communication as well as the legal safeguards that should be provided, as well as the initiatives and projects to be implemented by the ministry in the coming period in relation to these laws aimed at achieving excellence in the management of courts.