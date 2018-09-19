UAE, Greece discuss boosting ties

During the meeting, Minister Al Shamsi welcomed the diplomat and wished her success in carrying out her duties and lauded the strong ties between the UAE and Greece.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the country's leadership led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, is keen to support and strengthen these relations.

Minister Al Shamsi reviewed the great role played by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in empowering women and enhancing their participation in all sectors in society. She also expressed her hope to consolidate cooperation between the two sides to achieve their common aspirations.