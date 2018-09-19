UAE, Algeria discuss ways of reinforcing bilateral ties

  • Wednesday 19, September 2018 in 10:11 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, said that the bilateral and economic relations between the UAE and Algeria are based on strong foundations of brotherhood and mutual respect, supported by their historical and cultural ties.
He added that the cooperation between the two countries has witnessed ongoing overall developments, especially in the areas of the economy, commerce and investment while highlighting their joint stances on many regional issues.
 
Al Mansouri also stressed the importance of promoting future cooperation and dialogue, to serve their aspirations, achieve development, and address regional and international challenges, especially those related to politics, the economy and development.
 
He made this statement while meeting with Ahmed Oyahiya, Prime Minister of Algeria, in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on the sidelines of the "14th Joint Committee between the UAE and Algeria."