UAE, Algeria discuss ways of reinforcing bilateral ties

He added that the cooperation between the two countries has witnessed ongoing overall developments, especially in the areas of the economy, commerce and investment while highlighting their joint stances on many regional issues.

Al Mansouri also stressed the importance of promoting future cooperation and dialogue, to serve their aspirations, achieve development, and address regional and international challenges, especially those related to politics, the economy and development.

He made this statement while meeting with Ahmed Oyahiya, Prime Minister of Algeria, in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on the sidelines of the "14th Joint Committee between the UAE and Algeria."