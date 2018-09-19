Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Board of Trustees of Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Vice President of the Board; Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department; Sheikha Aza bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, and board members Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari, Hamad Taryam, and Ahmed Ibrahim.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Ammar welcomed the board’s members and congratulated them for completion of the foundation’s new headquarters while praising their efforts to promote the foundation’s role.

He also highlighted the importance of achieving the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, who has prioritised the foundation and provided it with the means to achieve its goals while noting the importance of doubling its efforts, benefiting from artificial intelligence, and taking care of people of determination and fulfilling their needs.

The board members approved the minutes of their previous meeting and discussed the latest developments, decisions and recommendations stated in the minutes, including the allocation of AED5 million to the "Yusr Initiative" to help people in debt. They also approved a list of companies that are contracted to operate in Ajman to restore local buildings and houses, after assessing the evaluation of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Ammar praised the foundation’s efforts and directed it to overcome the obstacles mentioned in the agenda, to enable it to perform its role in the community.