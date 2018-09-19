National Housing Exhibition aligns with Abu Dhabi's development plans: Hazza bin Zayed

Sheikh Hazza emphasised that housing is one of the main pillars of social and economic policies, and its the main impetus for stability that preserve and advance the march of development.

The three-day housing event is being organised by the First Abu Dhabi Bank at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Nearly 120 exhibitors, including government entities, consultants, contractors and suppliers, are participating in the 11,000 square metre exhibition, which also features a series of activities and seminars.