National Housing Exhibition aligns with Abu Dhabi's development plans: Hazza bin Zayed

  • Wednesday 19, September 2018 in 8:42 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has affirmed that the 4th edition of the National Housing Exhibition, NHE, which was launched on Tuesday, is in-line with the Abu Dhabi development plans.
Sheikh Hazza emphasised that housing is one of the main pillars of social and economic policies, and its the main impetus for stability that preserve and advance the march of development.
 
The three-day housing event is being organised by the First Abu Dhabi Bank at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
 
Nearly 120 exhibitors, including government entities, consultants, contractors and suppliers, are participating in the 11,000 square metre exhibition, which also features a series of activities and seminars.