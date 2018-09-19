FNC Parliamentary Division affirms UAE’s leading role in attaining 2030 SDGs

It also noted that the country has created a plan to implement these goals, as part of its strategies and initiatives, which are being supported and encouraged by the wise leadership and have enabled it to achieve significant successes, such as the launch of the UAE Vision 2021, the UAE Centennial 2071, and other related projects and programmes.

During its participation in the "Regional Seminar on the Sustainable Development Goals and Gender Equality for Middle East and North Africa Parliaments," which is being held in Alexandria, Egypt, from 18th to 20th September, 2018, the division, which includes FNC members Khalfan Abdullah bin Youkha and Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi, stressed that the UAE has supported the efforts to achieve sustainable development in the areas of sustainable energy, green economy, food security, safe drinking water, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

In a working session, titled, "SDGs and the Role of Parliaments in their Achievement," the delegation highlighted the fact that the UAE has implemented many humanitarian and development initiatives that aim to fulfil the needs of communities, eliminate poverty and famine, and launch development projects around the world, as well as establish strategic partnerships to achieve the 2030 goals while noting that the country has drafted a leading strategy with regards to international humanitarian and development aid.