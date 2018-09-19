Mandatory controls to be applied on juices, dairy products in 2019: ESMA

Local traders and suppliers of juices, beverages and dairy products benefit from a deadline to adjust their products before the mandatory execution of the two systems (juices, beverages, milk and dairy products) begins, said Abdullah Al Maeeni, ESMA’s Director General.

"ESMA is working within the framework of its strategy to raise the quality of products and regulations in the UAE in order to support sustainable development and enhance the quality of life and the status of the UAE as a global economic centre," he added.

He stated that enhancing the quality of the products would preserve the health and safety of the consumer by providing healthy food manufactured in accordance with the approved standards in the country and the health requirements. It would also control the process of manufacture, import and trading in the markets.

With these the two decisions, the UAE cabinet has decided to raise the awareness of the target groups of traders and suppliers before the mandatory implementation of the regulations to ensure their definition, along with all information, statements and obligations of all parties, Al Maeeni explained.