Mohammed bin Rashid chairs annual brainstorming session

During the meeting, His Highness said the UAE has become a model for the entire region and sustaining the country’s position as an icon for development and prosperity requires hard work and innovative ideas. Sheikh Mohammed affirmed, "Nothing can stop our ambitions."

"Ideas are like trees: they need a lot of care so we can reap their fruits", His Highness added. Praising his team’s efforts, he went on to say, "I am proud of every one of you and every one who serve this country."

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, attended the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid discussed with his team a number of proposals and ideas in addition to local, regional and international initiatives organised by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.