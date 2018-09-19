ERC restores National Cultural Library in Dhala Governorate, Yemen

Major General Ali Muqbel Saleh, Governor of Dhala, inaugurated the library, in the presence of Nabil Al Afif, Under-Secretary of the Governorate, and Abdulbasset Abdulmajid Al Ruwaini, Founder and Director of the National Cultural Library.

Major General Saleh praised the ERC’s support for the governorate’s services sectors, including infrastructure projects, and expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s ongoing support, through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for local services, development and relief sectors.

He called on students, teachers and intellectuals to again visit the library after its restoration by the ERC.

Al Ruwaini confirmed that the library is again open and thanked the ERC for helping to re-open it.

The library was established in 2003 and houses 6,800 foreign books, as well as 14,500 books of various categories, such as culture and science. The library houses over 5,500 major works.

The library is the only library in Dhala Governorate, but had to close as its employees were not being paid, as its operational budget was controlled by the Heritage Fund in San'aa, which was dominated by the Houthis.