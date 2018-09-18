UAE voices concern over escalating violence in Idlib, Syria

This came during a statement delivered by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the U.N. in Geneva, before an interactive dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, which was held on Monday as part of the Human Rights Council's 39th Regular Session.

Al Zaabi called upon the international community to bring assistance to the affected Syrians.

He renewed UAE's humanitarian commitment towards the Syrian people and noted that the country currently hosts over 242,000 Syrian residents. The UAE also runs Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp in Jordan, which is home to more than 7,000 Syrian refugees.

Al Zaabi said the UAE pledged a further US$60 million to efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people during the Second Brussels Conference on the future of Syria and the region, which was held last May.

The total value of UAE assistance since the beginning of the Syrian crisis amounted to about US$1 billion.

Al Zaabi expressed UAE's support to the UN and other international efforts, aimed at easing tension among the different parties in Syria and to bringing them to the negotiations table to arrive at a comprehensive and equitable settlement to the 7-year long crisis.

He also reiterated the UAE's position that a political solution is the only way to end the Syrian crisis and to establish security and stability in the region.