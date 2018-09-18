Abdullah bin Zayed honours students who excelled in 'PISA' international tests

The honouring ceremony, which was held at the Dubai Men’s Campus in Academic City, Dubai, was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, and Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State Responsible for Advanced Sciences.

Sheikh Abdullah stated that the UAE is empowering its youth and training them for international competitions, as they are the pillars of advancement and development while valuing their efforts to achieve academic excellence in national, regional and international scientific activities.

He also pointed out that the results achieved by the students are a realisation of the efforts of relevant authorities to empower Emirati youth and enrich their academic and scientific journey, by providing a world-class academic curriculum.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the students and stressed that the country’s education system provides them with the ideal conditions to improve their performance in international tests, which will achieve the goals of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 that aims to create an integrated world-class education system and place the UAE among the world’s leading countries in this area.

He called on the students to continue the journey of educational and scientific excellence and said that their achievements are only the start of their road to excellence.

The results were exceptional and exceeded the overall average, and around 9,000 students achieved high marks while affirming that many of the country’s schools succeeded in enabling their students to achieve exceptional results in the international test, she said in conclusion.