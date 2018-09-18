Ammar Al Nuaimi attends knowledge session on UAE’s future relations with China

The session was organised by the General Secretariat of the Ajman Executive Council as part of a project titled ' Majlis 2018', and was presented by Dr. Nasser Al Saidi, Founder and President of Nasser Saidi and Associates, at the Ajman Saray Hotel.

Sheikh Ammar stated that the government of Ajman aims to follow the openness adopted by the country, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to create a promising and prosperous future.

He also commended the UAE’s efforts to build strong relations with leading countries, with the aim of mutually benefitting from these relations and creating a country that deserves to be on the international map while pointing out that the relations between the UAE and China are an international example of a strategic partnership, which will ensure the region’s stability, strengthen its economic future, and support international development.

The session also addressed China’s economic influence, its role in international commerce, and the future of Emirati-Chinese relations, following the historic visit of Xi Jinping, President of China, to the UAE.

The session discussed the development of the strategic relations between Gulf countries and China, especially in the areas of trade, business and investment. China is currently the leading commercial partner of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member countries, especially the UAE. The non-oil intra-regional trade between China and the UAE reached US$35.3 billion in 2017, and it is expected to reach $58 billion this year.

The session ended with several recommendations that focussed on three important economic sectors, which are tourism, renewable energy, and banking and finance.

The session was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department; Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council, and the chairmen and directors of local departments, institutions and government authorities, as well as several senior officials.