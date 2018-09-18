MOE to host UAE's first ECD Conference

The event is organised in collaboration with the UAE’s Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood, International Bureau of Education-UNESCO and UNICEF. The ECD Conference will feature 55 internationally renowned early childhood development experts, who will help UAE educators make a significant impact on the standards achieved for young children.

The ECD conference, the first of a series of annual conferences to be organised in the UAE, is themed, 'Redesigning Early Childhood Education and Care Services'. It aims to provide decision makers, educational leaders and educators with access to the latest research. Additionally, the conference will provide a platform to reflect on key messages and use this insight to continue to redesign early childhood development.

Commenting on the event, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, said, "The Ministry has a huge responsibility for early childhood development in the UAE and it is our aim to ensure that we have the suitable teachers with the right skills to meet our world-class standards. We want to make sure we learn from leading experts in the sector and then deploy these best practices in our classrooms. This event marks a milestone for the Ministry as it is our first Early Childhood Development Conference. We are honoured to have more than 50 experts in the early childhood care and education (ECCE) field attending this event to share their knowledge, experiences and expertise with more than 1000 of our teachers and educational leaders."

There will be a two-day national conference during the event running from 24th to 25th September and followed by a closed International Bureau of Education -UNESCO Technical Consultative Meeting on Early Childhood Care and Education, ECCE, on 26th September. The Consultative Meeting will help develop a roadmap for Global ECD conference that the Ministry will host in the future.