Fujairah Ruler receives participants of 8th Gulf Intelligence Energy Markets Forum

Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy of Fujairah, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Sports Cultural Club were present.

The participants at the annual conference, which is being hosted by Fujairah at the Novotel Hotel, include Mohammed Senoussy Barkindo, Secretary-General of OPEC, Arjuna Ranatunga, Minister of Oil of Sri Lanka, and Dr. Mattar Al Niyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry.

Sheikh Hamad welcomed the forum’s guests and wished them success in creating a vision to support the future of the global energy sector, reinforce the cooperation between the new silk road countries, and reach practical solutions to address the new challenges facing the international oil and gas trade.

He also highlighted the keenness of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to keep pace with the rapid developments in the energy sector and to play a key role in the activities of the new silk road, especially as the country is a key centre in the Middle East on the marine silk road. He also noted the success of Fujairah in confirming its position as an international centre of the oil industry and oil storage.

The forum’s guests thanked His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, for welcoming them and supporting the forum.

The meeting was also attended by Captain Moussa Mourad, Director of Fujairah Port, and several local officials.