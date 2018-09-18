Cabinet approves ‘flexible hours’ for Federal Government’s Employees

The new initiative comes within the framework of the "Back to School" policy launched recently by the Federal Government as an initiative of the National Programme for Happiness and Quality of Life, to facilitate the work of parents in the government at the beginning of the new school year.

The initiative includes giving the employee permission for up to three hours to attend parents’ meetings at their children's schools or to attend graduation ceremonies and school activities, in accordance with the regulations of Human Resources Law of the Federal Government.

"The UAE Government, through the National Programme for Happiness and Quality of Life, is keen to promote and consolidate social and family ties in the community," said Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, adding, "This involves allowing parents to be a part of their children’s schools activities in order to achieve our bigger goal of preserving a cohesive society."

The new initiative is expected to benefit more than 94,000 students and 28,000 federal government employees. The initiative will create a balance between the professional and family requirements of employees, while increasing their loyalty and productivity at work.