Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing Abu Dhabi Labour Court

The Court shall accommodate minor and major first instance chambers as well as appeal and enforcement chambers. The decision stipulates that all cases and appeals being currently heard by the labour chambers in Abu Dhabi courts shall be referred to the new court except in cases and appeals postponed for judgment.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court shall take on all the cases filed by or against workers, including those involving service workers, in addition to the enforcement of judgments and judicial orders issued by various chambers of the court. The Abu Dhabi Labour Court shall also examine all appeals raised against the judgments of the Court of First Instance as well as the rulings and decisions given by enforcement judges and preliminary and summary matters judgments.

Commenting on the announcement, Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the ADJD, stressed the keenness of the UAE leadership to create a legislative and judicial infrastructure to regulate the labour market in the country, to the benefit of both parties of the contractual relationship under the rule of law and in accordance with the international guarantees of human rights and economic competitiveness standards.

The decision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Al Abri added, falls under the strategic priority of the Judicial Department to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of the judicial processes and ensure total access to services in order to achieve accomplished justice.

He noted that the Abu Dhabi Labour Court includes both Minor and Major First Instance Chambers; the Appeal and Enforcement Chambers; the Labour One-Day Court; and the Disputes Chamber of service workers. "One or more judges from the Labour Court shall be delegated to hear summary matter cases in the context of labour disputes without prejudice to the origin of the right. The judges shall be competent to issue orders on petition, Interim matters and payment orders relating to the jurisdiction of the Court, regardless of the value thereof," Al Abri explained.

The ADJD Under-Secretary said that a subsequent decision shall be issued to appoint Counselor Abdullah Fares Al Nuaimi as Chief Justice of the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, adding that the venue of the new Court shall be located at the same headquarters of the former Abu Dhabi Labour Chambers in Mohamed bin Zayed City.