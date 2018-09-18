ERC distributes food aid Hadramaut

The aid that was received by 1,650 persons from needy families included basic food items.

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC representative in Hadramaut, said that the distribution of these food parcels was in continuation of the humanitarian aid distributed by the ERC as part of a series of campaigns carried out in the region. They have also reached out to remote areas, he said, while adding that the ERC would continue improving the lives of citizens here.

He highlighted the keenness of the ERC to reach out to the largest number of eligible cases with this aid and noted that the dire conditions the people found themselves in required a doubling of their efforts.

A number of beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE for the aid and support that helped them overcome the tough daily burdens. They pointed out that this gesture reduced their suffering and the tough conditions they were going through especially with the deteriorating economic situation in the country.