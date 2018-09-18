Maitha Al Shamsi attends Chinese embassy's reception

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, attended a reception hosted last night by Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE, on the occasion of the 69th National Day of his country.
In his speech on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador commended the outstanding bilateral relations between the UAE and his country in various fields, hailing the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 
Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited in the UAE and members of the Chinese community in the country also attended the ceremony.