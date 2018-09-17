Emirates Foundation’s Youth Forum 2018 kicks-off in Al Dhafra Region

Taking place for the first time in Al Dhafra Region, the Emirates Foundation Forum was inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, in the presence of Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, President of Zayed University, Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Chairman of Emaar Properties, Maytha Al Habsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, and a wide range of participants from government, youth, and social investment experts to discuss key trends impacting the future of youth development and the role of youth in delivering impact and sustainability.

Under the theme of ‘Guide. Empower. Future Leaders’ and representing Al Dhafra region’s largest youth platform, the Emirates Foundation Youth forum aims to engage youth from across the UAE, in fulfillment of the Foundation’s leadership vision and strategy to connect directly with the largest number of youth across the country and empower them to take a leading role in driving the nation’s economic and social development.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of youth as a key contributor to the success of development efforts. He also praised the critical role played by organizations such as Emirates Foundation, working together with private and public sector, in empowering youth to drive progress with sustainable impact.

Sheikha Lubna said, " The United Arab Emirates has continuously emphasised and invested in Youth at all stages of their development and empowered them to become true partners in the advancement of our nation following the inspirational guidance and leadership of His highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE – Therefore today, it is the responsivity of the Youth to embrace this empowerment and make real and tangible difference not only in their lives but within their communities and the nation as a whole."

Speaking about the Summit, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Emirates Foundation, "At Emirates Foundation, we focus on enabling youth to become the leaders of tomorrow, reaching the largest number of them and engaging them with youth development models and programs that will not only be essential to accelerating development, but will contribute to empowering youth in taking on leadership roles across all sectors."

The two-day Forum aims to provide a knowledge sharing platform across all Emirates Foundation Programs including leading institutions, business experts, and government representatives to discuss the importance of youth engagement and empowerment in the development process.