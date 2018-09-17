Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs Ajman's 'Charity Work Coordination Council' meeting

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Aza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Deputy Chairman of the Council, Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Saif Al Nuaimi, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent Office in Ajman, Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari, and Mariam Al Muamary, Secretary-General of the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Ammar praised the council’s efforts to promote local charity work, according to strategic plans and programmes that are in line with the country’s related directives.

The council presented its general report on the work of charity organisations during the Ramadan 2018 campaign, which shows that their total expenses during the campaign reached AED57 million. It also presented a report on used clothes containers and discussed several suggestions regarding the containers and their re-distribution to various regions and districts, in cooperation with relevant authorities.

Various projects and strategic initiatives for 2019 were approved during the meeting, including a project to electronically link the council with partner associations, its executive regulations to organise charity work, and an e-manual for charity organisations, as well as the volunteering system of charity associations, specialist training, a strategic plan to create a comprehensive institution for charity associations, and drafting financial and administrative reports and budgets related to charity associations.

Sheikh Ammar urged the council’s members to implement its proposed programmes and projects, to help develop the emirate’s charity and humanitarian work while stressing the importance of creating new suggestions that will support beneficiaries and promote community partnerships.