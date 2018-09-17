UAE, Romania discuss promoting cooperation

The two sides met in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, and discussed boosting ties between the UAE and Romania and ways to develop them for the their common interests, as well as to review promising investment opportunities. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of promoting relations between the UAE and Romania in all sectors.

In turn, Prime Minister Dancila welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and his accompanying delegation, saying that his visit reflects the keenness of both countries' leaders to exchange visits and meetings thus achieving their aspirations.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Romania; Issa Hamad Bushab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Representation Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; along with a number of ministers and senior officials from both sides.