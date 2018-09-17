Mohamed bin Zayed receives ZHO delegation

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the ZHO were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the desire of the country’s wise leadership to empower people of determination and integrate them into the community, to guarantee their effective participation in the country’s development.

He said that the UAE’s care for people of determination stems from its belief in their importance to the development process while highlighting the efforts of relevant authorities and institutions to provide world-class services and rehabilitation programmes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed commended the role of the ZHO in serving and rehabilitating people of determination and integrating them into the community, to become active members.

The members of the delegation expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and praised the country’s support for people of determination.