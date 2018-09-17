Mohamed bin Zayed receives first Emirati graduate from PhD from University Paris-Sorbonne

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Al Khumairi for receiving his degree while expressing his happiness and pride for the efforts of the nation’s children to attain leading scientific degrees. He also highlighted the importance of further education and academic knowledge attainment in all areas of creating qualified national manpower with the expertise and abilities to effectively work in various national sectors.

Al Khumairi expressed his happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and praised the ongoing support of the wise leadership for Emirati students, which motivates them to continue their studies and keep excelling.