Mohamed bin Zayed receives first Emirati graduate from PhD from University Paris-Sorbonne

  • Monday 17, September 2018 in 10:11 PM
  • Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes Majid Khamis Al Khumairi
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday received, in the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Majid Khamis Al Khumairi, the first Emirati graduate from Sorbonne University-Abu Dhabi to receive a PhD from the Sorbonne University - Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Professor Eric Fouache, Vice Chancellor of Sorbonne Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Al Khumairi for receiving his degree while expressing his happiness and pride for the efforts of the nation’s children to attain leading scientific degrees. He also highlighted the importance of further education and academic knowledge attainment in all areas of creating qualified national manpower with the expertise and abilities to effectively work in various national sectors.
 
Al Khumairi expressed his happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and praised the ongoing support of the wise leadership for Emirati students, which motivates them to continue their studies and keep excelling.