Mohamed bin Zayed receives Emirati artists

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the importance of the arts to serving the Emirati community and showcasing its values and authentic culture, as well as the civilised culture of the UAE and its people and supporting national causes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for the role of artists and their national humanitarian and social message, which advance the minds, thoughts and behaviours of people to high levels of sophistication while asserting that all types of arts represent the culture, values and history of the people and promote communication.

The artists expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed while highlighting his vision and support for the UAE’s artists, as well as his efforts to advance the country’s arts sector and enrich its culture.

In attendance were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO).