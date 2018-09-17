Romanian President, Hamdan bin Zayed discuss boosting ties

Sheikh Hamdan conveyed to the Romanian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Romania to achieve further progress and prosperity.

President Iohannis, in turn, reciprocated her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for the UAE further prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of cementing relations for the benefit of both peoples, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with Romania, expressing the UAE's desire to expand those relations to wider horizons.

For his part, President Iohannis welcomed Sheikh Hamdan's visit, lauding their bilateral relations and their continuous eagerness to strengthen and consolidate them in all fields. He also praised the UAE's achievements in all sectors thanks to its leadership vision.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Romania; Issa Hamad Bushab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Representation Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; along with a number of senior officials from both sides.