Shamma Al Mazrui discusses means of strengthening role of youth in combatting human trafficking

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Deputy Chairman of the NCCHT.

Al Mazrui commended the NCCHT’s initiatives, especially those that aim to involve the youth in raising awareness about human trafficking crimes and how to deal with them while highlighting the importance of improving the overall abilities of the youth to protect human rights.

She also noted the futuristic vision of the UAE Government to prepare promising youth who can defend human rights while asserting their readiness to take on available opportunities, through the projects of the Federal Youth Authority, which will help develop their expertise and creativity.

Al Jarman said that the NCCHT, during its 42nd meeting that was chaired by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the NCCHT, has decided to improve its cooperation with the youth, to spread awareness about human trafficking among this key segment of the community, which will also help implement the committee’s strategy based on protection and prevention, prosecution, punishment, protecting victims, and strengthening international cooperation.

During the meeting, Al Jarman presented the country’s efforts to combat human trafficking, especially its awareness programmes, which are key to limiting this crime. Both sides also presented several initiatives that aim to involve the youth and promote their role, as well as the voluntary and creative efforts of the NCCHT to implement relevant awareness campaigns and other activities, which target the general public and possible victims.

Both sides agreed to create a small team that will work together to develop a series of initiatives, which will be studied, adopted and implemented in the future.