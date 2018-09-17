‘One Day Court’ promotes concept of efficient justice

He stated that the court aims to decrease the processing time of civil cases to only 15 days from their registration while concerning criminal cases, investigations will be carried out by the Public Prosecutor's Office and transferred to the Criminal Court to adjudicate misdemeanours, which will be completed in only one day, according to relevant legislative amendments. The new judicial system is part of the ministry’s desire to improve the UAE’s legislative and judicial environment and keep pace with the developments being witnessed in economic, scientific and social areas, to make citizens happy, he added.

He stressed that the new system will shorten procedures and mechanisms on federal and local levels to only one day with regards to financial penalties in civil cases that do not exceed AED100,000, as well as the validity of all signature cases and cases related to wage and salary claims not exceeding AED200,000. This will have many positive effects, including reducing the cost of postponed cases and achieving balance between the need to ensure that civil and criminal proceedings are settled fairly, he added.

The new system will make customers happy and protect their rights and freedoms, as well as strengthen the concept of effective justice and increase the confidence of the community and investors in the judicial system, which will support the country’s position in global competitiveness reports, the Minister continued.