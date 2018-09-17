Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of UAE Emiratisation Award

The ceremony was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the winners of the first edition of the award that seeks to enhance the role of private sector in hiring Emiratis, and provide a conducive environment to attract locals. "Citizens are key players in the [the nation's] economic development, and our objective is to harness all efforts to hire talented Emiratis and empowering them to be in line with the journey of development and progress. We ensure to provide all what it takes to support local talents and offer them opportunities for innovation in public and private sector," His Highness said.

His Highness also directed the launch of two new award categories including the best local employer in the private sector, and the government entity that support emiratisation.

Currently, the award is composed of four categories that are specified based on the number of employees in establishments, and these include large-sized enterprises (1000+ employees), medium-sized enterprises (500-999 employees), small-sized enterprises (up to 499 employees) and advanced technology companies which is a new category added to the award.

Five criteria have been developed to assess applicants for this award. These criteria include the private sector establishments’ contribution to issues and activities of the employment of Emiratis and the development of Emiratis’ capabilities, whether administrative, professional, technical or behavioral, in addition to developing their skills, training and motivating, and communicating with them.

They also include ways to develop and implement strategies that take into account Emiratisation trends, objectives, policies, programmes and indicators; and that provides clear mechanisms for strategy implementation and follow-up along with the role and practices of senior management - heads, managers and supervisors – in determining a vision and mechanism to deal with Emiratisation and ways to realise the objective of Emiratisation.