FNC to participate in ‘Euro-Asian Women Forum’ in Russia

The forum is being organised by the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Parliamentary Assembly of State Members of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The FNC delegation will include Aza Soliman bin Soliman, Aliaa Soliman Al Jassem, Afraa Rashid Al Basti, Dr. Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, Aisha Rashid Liateem, Aisha Salem bin Samnoa, and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhahery, Secretary-General of the FNC.

The delegation will participate in the meeting to highlight the UAE’s efforts in international parliamentary events related to women’s rights and promote the country’s leading stature, as well as present the UAE’s success in bridging the gender gap and achieving gender equality.

The opening session of the forum will address issues related to women, international security and sustainable development. It will also include a seminar on women and the economic technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, as well as a meeting of United Nations, UN, economic development experts from around the world on the role of women in facing current global challenges and the role of NGOs in promoting women’s leadership.

Further sessions will discuss other relevant topics, such as "Motherhood and Employment: Supporting Mothers in the Labour Force," "The Global Initiative for Women’s Interests and the Leading Positions of Women: The Regional Performance and Growth Strategy," and "The Women Diplomats Summit."