Fatima bint Mubarak issues resolution to establish consultative council for children

According to the resolution, which commemorates the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, a consultative council for children will be established and will involve several Emirati children who have exceptional talents, as well as children of determination, who will serve for a period of three years, which can be renewed. The nominations for the council will be based on a process identified by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, to serve the public’s interest.

Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, SCMC Secretary-General, will present programmes and activities related to childhood to the consultative council, which is entitled to express its opinions, whenever requested, on projects related to motherhood, childhood, education, health, culture and society, to raise awareness among children about the council’s activities and their rights.

She said that Sheikha Fatima’s resolution will advance the programmes of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood that targets children while noting that the resolution aims to create interactive programmes that comply with the ideas of children and their future aspirations.

Al Falasi stressed that the Council aims to care for children, implement relevant programmes, and hold workshops and events that create opportunities for children to interact while ensuring their freedom of expression, to make them feel the attention given to them by the nation and the community, through providing a suitable environment to boost their self-esteem.