UAE forms ‘Air Transport Infrastructure Quality Board’

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Infrastructure Quality Council of the authority, which was attended by several UAE aviation decision makers and the Federal Authority for Statistics and Competitiveness.

The GCAA presented the strategies aimed to improve the UAE Air transport infrastructure in line with the vision of the UAE 2021 in its Golden Jubilee, and the indicators of the national agenda compared to the rankings of the UAE in the international indicators.

The UAE aims to achieving the first place in the index of transport infrastructure by 2021 in the World Economic Forum's annual survey, in which the UAE presently ranks third in the world.

Paul Griffith, Director of Dubai Airports, will be the Vice President of the board, according to Al Mansouri, who said that board objectives ensure that air transport infrastructure projects and initiatives achieve the first place in the quality index of air transport infrastructure by 2021, and continue to achieve the national agenda to the UAE 2021 vision.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, thanked the members of the Board for receiving the invitation of the Chairman of the Board and his congratulations on the formation of this Council and at this high level. He added that the achievements of the civil aviation sector in the country is the result of concentrated efforts.

In support of the civil aviation sector, which is a major contributor to the UAE country’s economy. The GCAA will put all its efforts in place for the council, which will hold its first workshop at the end of September, in which the council will develop a detailed plan and an integrated strategy to achieve first place in the air transport infrastructure quality index by 2021.

The council will look at initiatives, programmes and infrastructure projects in aviation, adopt marketing plans, and issue recommendations to the relevant authorities in the federal or local government, follow up the implementation of joint plans, initiatives and recommendations with all members of the Council and issue periodic reports on the achievements.

The council during its meeting also approved the names of the executive team consisting of representatives of a high level of local aviation authorities, airports, airlines and the Federal Authority for Statistics and Competitiveness. The executive team is responsible for the preparation of plans and reports approved by the Council, and follow-up action plans of various stakeholders and reporting performance indicators and proposals to the Council.