ESMA: 400 families interact with regulations of “back to school” awareness campaign

About 400 families from more than 20 nationalities, participated in a public opinion poll distributed by the ESMA team to the visitors to the ESMA platform, asking them about their most important national standards for schools and institutions Education in the UAE. Eng. Khalaf Khalaf, director of standard department in ESMA said.

He confirmed that ESMA technical team, which was present to meet the audience and respond to their queries in more than one language, received dozens of inquiries, most of which focus on the standards of school cafeterias, meals and drinks, Safety mechanisms, as well as school bags.

The Authority has adopted innovative methods in the presentation to the public, including the provision of realistic models of a school bus equipped with bench specifications, and a live model of a school cafeteria, in addition to large interactive screens constantly display awareness films to the public.

And also provide the platform hundreds of free books Gifts for parents and students from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation to encourage reading. ESMA thanks Foundation for their important contributions in providing hundreds of books to parents and students, in an effort to support the ESMA’s initiatives, reflecting the spirit of partnership and complementarity between national institutions.