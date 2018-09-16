UAE participates in celebrating International Day of Sign Languages

The function was held in collaboration with the Office of the Director-General of the U.N., as part of the "Year of Zayed".

Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the U.N. in Geneva, delivered a speech following the screening of "Silent Child", a short film that impressively narrated the suffering of a deaf young girl that communicates solely in sign language.

Al-Zaabi underlined the significance of celebrating the International Day of Sign Languages in the Emirates Hall, which is equipped with the latest audio-visual, assistive technologies that allow People of Determination to participate in various conferences and events organised in the international organisation.

"The UAE leadership spares no effort in ensuring the general principle of equality and non-discrimination, allowing every person to enjoy his/ her full vested rights," he said, noting that the Emirates Hall is the only room in the United Nations premises in Geneva which is considered a disabled-friendly workplace with advanced assistive technology, apps and online tools that the disabled can utilize,” he said.

He noted that the people who use sign language in the UAE have been integrated into all ministries with the aim of involving them in contributing to the progress and prosperity of the country.

The national policy of empowering people of determination is based on 6 pillars: Health; Education; Outreach: Social Protection and Family Empowerment; and The Public life.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared 23rd September as International Day of Sign Languages. The choice of 23rd September commemorates the date that the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) was established in 1951. This day marks the birth of an advocacy organisation, which has as one of its main goals, the preservation of sign languages and deaf culture as pre-requisites to the realisation of the human rights of deaf people.

The first International Day of Sign Languages will be celebrated on 23rd September 2018 as part of the International Week of the Deaf.