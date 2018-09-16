UAE welcomes Jeddah Peace Agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia

The UAE said the Jeddah Peace Agreement comes within the context of King Salman's policy to strengthen stability in the region through a well-thought out vision that recognises the vital, dynamic connection between the security of the Horn of Africa and that of the Arab World.

Commenting on the landmark peace agreement, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said he was proud to attend the signing of this good, historic agreement, which will build bridges between brothers and bring peoples even more closer.

''It gives optimism to generations,'' he stated.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the effective role played by the Saudi leadership, especially King Salman.