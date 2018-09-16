Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Bloomberg’s regional HQ in DIFC

During his visit, Sheikh Maktoum said that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has been instrumental in making Dubai a prime hub for the global media industry that offers an attractive infrastructure and environment for growth and innovation.

Sheikh Maktoum affirmed that Dubai is keen to promote productive partnerships between the public and private sectors. He said this approach has helped Dubai establish successful strategic partnerships with global organisations. Sheikh Maktoum further said that many leading international organisations have established a base in Dubai attracted by the support they receive for the development of their business.

Peter Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg LP, briefed Sheikh Maktoum on the company’s businesses, activities and plans. His Highness was also briefed on the key initiatives that Bloomberg has implemented in its regional office, including the creation of a state-of-the-art studio.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; and Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, attended the meeting.