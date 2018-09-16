Dar Al Ber Society donates AED100, 000 to help inmates in Ajman

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, thanked the society for supporting the humanitarian initiative, which reflects the efforts of local civil society institutions to meet the humanitarian and social goals that were launched for the Year of Zayed.

Major General Al Nuaimi said that the donation highlights the meaning of togetherness and compassion, because the inmates do not have the means to end their suffering, except for the contributions from the Emirati people. The country’s leadership has always supported the efforts to establish social responsibility among the nation’s members, he added.

Faisal Sahrawi, Director of the Ajman Branch of the Dar Al Ber Society, noted that the donation supports the efforts of the General Command of the Ajman Police, as well as the country’s goals and directives to promote the rights of people, regardless of background or place of birth, as well as assist inmates.