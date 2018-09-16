Ahmed Al Zaabi receives Secretary-General of Royal Charity Foundation of Bahrain

During the meeting, both sides discussed the urgent rescue programmes that will be carried out in Yemen by the Royal Charity Foundation, in cooperation with the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, which will include the distribution of basic food supplies.

Al Zaabi said that this cooperation is part of the directives of the wise leadership, as well as the monitoring of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to support underprivileged persons globally.

Dr. Al Sayed thanked the UAE’s wise leadership for its international humanitarian efforts, which have allowed Emirati charity organisations lead in offering assistance, in line with the country’s prominent role in supporting humanitarian action.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.