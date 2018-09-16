Mohamed bin Zayed approves AED50 billion 'Ghadan 21' development accelerator programme

The three-year development accelerator programme, dubbed 'Ghadan 21', was approved during a meeting with members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Committee.

His Highness said that AED20 billion would be allocated to the 2019 development package.

"The aim of Ghadan 21 is to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi, based on four main tenets: business and investment, society, knowledge and innovation, and lifestyle. The first phase includes over 50 initiatives that reflect the priorities of citizens, residents and investors," he added.

The first tenet's objective is to stimulate business and investment and promote economic development in Abu Dhabi by creating an attractive and conducive environment for enterprise growth, competitive work environments, developing the private sector and SME growth, as well as stimulating industry projects including the renewable energy sector.

Society, the second tenet of Ghadan 21, aims to develop the UAE community by ensuring the employment of its citizens, the launch of housing projects, the provision of quality education at reasonable costs, and the establishment of social welfare and other development initiatives that ensure that UAE citizens are well provided for.

The third theme focuses on developing the knowledge and innovative systems in the emirate by encouraging emerging companies in the field of technology, attracting talent to Abu Dhabi, supporting research and development centres, and training and developing talent and expertise. Building a knowledge-based society and economy will contribute to Abu Dhabi's progress in global innovation indicators and knowledge-based economic indicators, which in turn ensures the sustainability and sustainability of the Emirate's growth.

As for Lifestyle, the overarching objective is to enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi by improving all services by activating the participation of individuals in recreational, cultural, sporting and active initiatives, as well as developing infrastructure including transportation, communication and urban development.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Government and expressed his confidence in the success of Ghadan 21, via partnerships between the government, the community and the business sector with the aim to ensure success for all.