FNC Financial Affairs Committee approves plan for draft federal law approving unified budget

It made the approval during a meeting that was held at the headquarters of the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai, which was chaired by Majid Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Committee.

Salem Abdullah Al Shamsi, Committee Moderator, said that the committee discussed its plan during the meeting, which includes holding future meetings with representatives of relevant authorities, to listen to their points of views and suggestions regarding the articles of the draft law and respond to questions from committee members.

He also pointed out that the committee discussed its monitoring plan during the fourth round of the 16th legislative chapter, as part of its monitoring and legislative working plan, as well as other general topics and suggestions.

He added that the committee included, in its plan, many draft laws and general topics, which will be discussed during the fourth round of the 16th legislative chapter, as well as the adoption of draft laws and general topics discussed during the chapter’s previous round.