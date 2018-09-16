Al Hammadi praises launch of Emirati School Commemorative Dirham

In a press statement, the Minister of Education expressed his belief that the initiative will contribute to introducing the Emirati school on a large scale and will spread the culture of excellence and innovation.

The Emirati School Dirham has a diameter of 24 mm and weighs 6.10 grams, with its metal mixture made of nickel and copper.

The joint bilateral initiative between the Ministry of Education and the Central Bank aims to promote the education process in the UAE.

Al Hammadi said that education in the UAE has become one of the most modern educational systems as a result of continuous development and keeping abreast of the requirements and events of the current times.

He noted that the Ministry of Education is working closely with various national entities and institutions to introduce the Emirati school and disseminate its concepts, principles, vision and mission, which enhances its presence in the local and international arenas and meets the aspirations of the UAE wise leadership to reach high quality education guaranteeing the distinct levels of our students.

Al Hammadi added that the Ministry of Education is keen to introduce the Emirati School system on an extensive scale through cooperation and coordination with strategic partners to achieve its educational vision, which aims to reach innovative education for a leading knowledge society with global competitive advantages covering all age levels and meeting the needs of the future labour market.