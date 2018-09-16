UAE participates in Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process meeting in Afghanistan

The country’s delegation included Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, Director of the West Asia Administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Hamad Rashid Al Habsy, Head of the South Asia Administration of the Ministry.

In her speech at the start of the meeting, Adeela Raz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, stressed the importance of the process in supporting peace in Afghanistan.

The Istanbul Process aims to cover topics related to supporting the relations between Afghanistan, its neighbouring countries and Central Asia, as well as to promote trade and achieve peace and stability.

The participants at the meeting discussed means of supporting Afghanistan under the process, as well as promoting cooperation, consultations and coordination between its member countries to combat terrorism.

In the UAE’s speech, Al Hameli affirmed the nation's full support for political reconciliation and the peace process led by the Afghan Government, while urging all segments of the Afghan community to assist in ensuring that these efforts succeed, which is the appropriate step to guarantee the future of Afghanistan.