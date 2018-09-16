President issues Federal Decree-Law approving additional funding to general federal budget

The Decree-Law published in the latest issue of the Federal Gazette, stipulates that the estimated general budget expenses for fiscal year 2018 shall be increased by AED1,969,269,000, to be financed from the general reserve of the state.

The Decree-Law stipulated the increase of estimated expenditures and revenues of the budget of the office of the Minister of Tolerance for the fiscal year 2018 with AED21,000,000, the UAE Space Agency with AED3,500,000, the National Media Council with AED3,917,000 and the General Authority for Sports with AED6,822,000, and the Emirates Diplomatic Academy with AED9,970,000.