President issues Federal Decree-Law approving additional funding to general federal budget

  • Sunday 16, September 2018 in 2:35 PM
  • President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree-Law No.6 of 2018 approving an additional funding to the general federal budget and to the budgets of independent entities for the current fiscal year.
The Decree-Law published in the latest issue of the Federal Gazette, stipulates that the estimated general budget expenses for fiscal year 2018 shall be increased by AED1,969,269,000, to be financed from the general reserve of the state. 
 
The Decree-Law stipulated the increase of estimated expenditures and revenues of the budget of the office of the Minister of Tolerance for the fiscal year 2018 with AED21,000,000, the UAE Space Agency with AED3,500,000, the National Media Council with AED3,917,000 and the General Authority for Sports with AED6,822,000, and the Emirates Diplomatic Academy with AED9,970,000. 