Abdullah bin Zayed receives Jordanian FM

The meeting, held at the ministry's Diwan in Abu Dhabi, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Jordan, in the light of the historic bonds between the two brotherly countries.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Syria.

They emphasised the important role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and the need to continue rallying international support to enable the agency to perform its tasks for the Palestinian refugees under its international mandate. They also stressed the necessity to activate the joint Arab action for the common interest of the Arab peoples and countries.

Sheikh Abdullah applauded the great efforts made by Jordan in support of the UNRWA and the country's keenness to enable it to continue its duties.

He underlined UAE's historic relations with Jordan, which are based on fraternity, amity and respect. He also noted UAE's continuous interest to provide necessary support to brotherly Jordan, a country that has a special place in the hearts of the Emirati people.

Al Safadi underscored the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Jordan, thanks to the support of the leadership of the two countries. He praised the UAE's continuous support to Jordan and expressed his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.

The meeting was attended from the Emirati side by Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of Arab Affairs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and from the Jordanian side by Juma Abdullah Al Abbadi, Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE.