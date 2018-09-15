Over 1,400 Yemenis benefit from ERC relief in Fujair, Hadramaut

The UAE's premier humanitarian aid provider distributed the aid among the eligible households in the district who have expressed their gratitude to the assistance, which, they said, contributes to assuaging their suffering under the straightened circumstances they are going through.

Mohamed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC representative in Hadramaut, said the aid comes in continuation of the UAE campaigns across the remote areas that lack basic requirements for life.

The food assistance funneled out since the beginning of the Year of Zayed - 2018 across the Hadramaut area targeted 10,000 households and more than 50,000 locals.