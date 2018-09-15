UAE launches student competition on nuclear development

Targeting high-school students from the age of 14 to 18 years old, the competition aims to encourage them to explore the role of peaceful use of nuclear applications to serve the community. The high-school students are encouraged to submit a proposal covering one of the following categories that focuses on the role on nuclear science and technology to: improve human health; protect the environment and water resources; and generate clean energy.

The three categories of the competition correspond with the UN Sustainable Development Goals which the UAE adopted in 2015. The categories touch upon: U.N. Goal # 7 "Affordable and Clean Energy" that aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable sustainable and modern energy for all. It also covers U.N. Goal # 3 "Good Health and Well-Being" to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. It also supports U.N. Goals # 6, 13, 14 and 15 to use nuclear applications to combat climate change, provide clean air, sanitation as well as protect the environment.

"The UAE Government places top priority on empowering our young people and build their capability to lead the future. Today, we can see many young Emiratis are playing an indispensable role in realising the vision of our country by holding top positions in the UAE and internationally," said Ambassador Hamad Alkaabi, UAE Permanent Representative at the IAEA. "The competition objective is to promote nuclear science and to strengthen the sense of responsibility among the youth," added Al Kaabi.

High-school students are encouraged to submit their proposals by 30 September 2018 via the following link (https://bit.ly/2sFhyWF).

Afterwards, nine semi-finalist teams will be selected for the second round of the competition to showcase their projects to a high-level Jury during a youth circle that will be held on 31 October 2018.

The semi-finalists will have the opportunity to visit the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, and winners will travel to attend the International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Science and Applications, which will be held at IAEA’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria from 28 to 30 November 2018. They will have a number of field visits including to the IAEA laboratories in Seibersdorf; learn about nuclear science and applications in other countries, and listen to policy-makers as well as engaging with various youth from across the globe.