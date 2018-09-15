U.N. official hails UAE counter-terrorism efforts

Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov, currently visiting the country, made the statements when he was received along with his accompanying delegation by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, who doubled, during the meeting, on the importance of uniting efforts to uproot terrorism and its growing threats to international peace and stability.

Ways of accelerating international efforts to fight terrorism and extremism were the main topic of discussions during the meeting which was held at Sheikh Nahyan's palace and attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.