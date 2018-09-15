UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Margvelashvili, as well as their wishes of progress and prosperity to the people of Georgia.

President Margvelashvili relayed his regards to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE people greater progress, development and prosperity.

He underscored the outstanding ties between the two countries, saying he is looking forward to advancing bilateral relations to a greater level, specially with the opening of the UAE embassy in the Georgian capital.

The reception was attended by a number of ministers and advisors to the Georgian president in addition to Obaid Khalifa Al Ka'bi, an advisor at the embassy.