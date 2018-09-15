UAE envoy attends Informal Joint Meeting of FAO Council

The meeting came within the context of the UN reform to promote a more effective and efficient UN system, and enhance collaboration between the Rome-Based Agencies (RBAs) – FAO, IFAD and WFP– which is of particular significance in achieving the objectives of Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The broader aim of such meetings is to exchange insights and discuss issues of common concern to the three organisations.

Rana Al Dhaheri, Second Secretary at the embassy, attended the meeting on behalf of Saqr Nasser Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy.