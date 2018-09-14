Tahnoun bin Mohammed offers condolences to Obaid Al Nuaimi

While visiting the mourning majlis in Falaj Hazza area in Al Ain, Sheikh Tahnoun expressed his heartfelt sympathy and solace to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, also offered condolences along with Sheikh Tahnoun.