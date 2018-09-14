Suqia launches new "100 Letters to Zayed" initiative

Suqia is asking its volunteers and staff from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, beneficiaries of its projects, and community members, to express their affection and gratitude to the late Sheikh Zayed.

Suqia has invited those who wish to participate to send their messages in Arabic or English, typed or hand-written, drawings, voice or video messages, or recorded in sign language. Suqia will compile these messages and publish them in a book titled "Letters to Zayed" by the end of the year.

"Charity and philanthropy have always been key principles in the UAE, which extends its helping hands to all people around the world, alleviating human suffering regardless of race or religion. This stems from Islamic principles, Arab traditions, and the noble values that our Founding Fathers have instilled in the hearts of all Emiratis. Since its launch by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Suqia has contributed to consolidating Sheikh Zayed’s approach to charity and humanitarianism, which has been continued by our wise leadership to improve the living conditions of poor and afflicted communities and support sustainable development. The UAE is one of the world’s top donors, ranking first as the largest official development aid donor relative to national income in 2017 for the fifth consecutive year according to the Development Assistance Committee of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia.

"Suqia is committed to implementing one of the key objectives set by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation to deal with poverty and disease by contributing to finding permanent and sustainable solutions to water scarcity around the world. This is achieved through research, studies and projects that use solar power to provide clean drinking water, as well as provide water to millions of underprivileged people around the world, regardless of their race, gender, religion, or culture," Al Tayer added.

Mohammed Abdulkarim Al Shamsi, Acting Director of Suqia, noted that the "100 Letters to Zayed" initiative supports the main objectives of the Year of Zayed, which focusses on spreading awareness about Sheikh Zayed, honouring his life, achievements and status, legacy, and his principles. This is being done through various initiatives that are aligned with his vision and values.

He noted that Suqia approved 93 projects in 12 countries, benefiting over 119,350 people in the first group of the projects that it is implementing in the Year of Zayed in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. There are around 100 projects to provide clean drinking water to several regions around the world.

The "100 Letters to Zayed" is one of the social initiatives and projects launched by Suqia during the Year of Zayed which marks the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed. Suqia’s other initiatives include the 100 Volunteers initiative to promote volunteering in society and attract 100 volunteers from the DEWA staff; the 100 Water Projects initiative; the 100 Water Endowments initiative to provide 100 water coolers to various parts of Dubai, and the Suqia Zayed initiative to provide clean drinking water during the Holy Month of Ramadan, in cooperation with local associations, and to those fasting in different countries, in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. This is in addition to international initiatives to provide safe drinking water to needy communities and implement sustainable development projects that serve their needs.